Ardor Price Reaches $0.0761 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Ardor has a total market cap of $76.05 million and $21.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00068999 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00054201 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008039 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022796 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
