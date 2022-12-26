Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 190.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

