ATB Capital Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.33. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.71.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.