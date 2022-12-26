Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $190.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $44,007,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

