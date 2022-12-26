Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

