AVINOC (AVINOC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $370,975.67

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $82.05 million and approximately $370,975.67 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

