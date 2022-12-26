Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

AYLA stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.93. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,341.69% and a negative return on equity of 182.13%. Research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.