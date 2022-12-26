Balancer (BAL) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00032850 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $255.79 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,310,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,215,686 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
