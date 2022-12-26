Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $201.03

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $201.03 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

