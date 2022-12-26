Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $84.17. 205,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

