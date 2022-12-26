Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.20. 327,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,358. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.