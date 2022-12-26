Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $299,619,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 102.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD remained flat at $381.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.