Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $5,179,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $9,106,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.75. 236,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

