Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,638 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $540.68. 34,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,462. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average of $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

