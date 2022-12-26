Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 115,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.