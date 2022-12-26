Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.03. 435,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,140,404. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

