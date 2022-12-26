Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

