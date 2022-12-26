Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,326 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,276.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 52,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. 238,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

