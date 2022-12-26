Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $267.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

