Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,870,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,315. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

