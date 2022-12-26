Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

