Beldex (BDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and $2.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.65 or 0.07215751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

