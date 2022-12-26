Beldex Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.02 or 0.07221978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

