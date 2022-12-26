Benchmark Begins Coverage on Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Nutex Health Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $2.08 on Friday. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
