Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.