Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
