BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BIT Mining Trading Down 17.3 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.