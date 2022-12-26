Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $373,147.43 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007699 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $891.35 or 0.05293671 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.