Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Volume of $110,321.95

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $21.10 million and $110,321.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00188571 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053042 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

