Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 6.6% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $82,637.01 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114961 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00189827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059471 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world's unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world's emerging population."

