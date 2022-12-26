Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 63.6% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 63.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $191,503.04 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.39518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.90680117 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $212,130.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

