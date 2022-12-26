Bitcoin SV One Day Volume Hits $21.52 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.20 or 0.00256621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $832.06 million and $21.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00602197 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037687 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,261,620 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.