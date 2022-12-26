BitDAO (BIT) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $845.13 million and $6.42 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

