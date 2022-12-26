BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ZPW opened at C$14.05 on Monday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.76.

