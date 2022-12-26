Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

