British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,316.50 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £74.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,411.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,337.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,388.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

