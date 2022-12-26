Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $176.61

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.61.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.