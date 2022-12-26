Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $176.61

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.61.
Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.