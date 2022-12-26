Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $106.44

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,934,000 after buying an additional 362,084 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

