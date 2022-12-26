Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT at $108.75

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPSEY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($89.36) to €86.00 ($91.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

