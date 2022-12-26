Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $31.29

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

