Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 172.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 98.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.