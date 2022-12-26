Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $14.69

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

WKME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WalkMe by 70.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Stock Performance

WalkMe Company Profile

WKME stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

