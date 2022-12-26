Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

