BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.