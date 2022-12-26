Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

