Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Decreased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,329. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.64.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

