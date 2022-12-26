Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.87. 111,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

