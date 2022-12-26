Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

