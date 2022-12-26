Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00035504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $137.58 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

