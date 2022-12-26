Chia Price Tops $29.40 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $177.48 million and $3.39 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be bought for $29.40 or 0.00174574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,036,356 coins and its circulating supply is 6,036,356 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

