China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
China Pharma Company Profile
