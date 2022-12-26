China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.